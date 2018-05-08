Codeine abuse: NAFDAC seals Emzor Pharmaceutical company — Nigeria Today

Codeine abuse: NAFDAC seals Emzor Pharmaceutical company

Following the damaging documentary of codeine abuse by youths in Nigeria by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC, the Federal Government through its agency the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed the production outfit of giant pharmaceutical Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industry in Lagos.

NAFDAC in a statement on Monday also confirmed that two other companies Peace Standard Pharmaceutical ltd. at Plots 3 & 8, Adewole Industrial Estate, Lubcon Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited. No 405 Kaima Road, Ilorin, Kwara State have also being sealed.

“Due to insufficient evidence gathered and apparent resistance to provide needed documents during inspection on May 2, 2018 at the respective companies in Ilorin and Lagos, respectively, it has become necessary to shut down all product lines of the three companies.

“This is to allow for a full and comprehensive investigation; the three companies therefore remain closed,’’ the statement said.

“On May 2 and 3, a team of nine NAFDAC officers were sent to carry out investigational inspection at the companies that are licensed to manufacture codeine-containing syrup, and which were implicated in a BBC documentary.

“The team comprised of two from Drug and Evaluation Research – DER and seven from Investigation & Enforcement – I&E) and ten mobile police officers.

“The focus of the assignment was to access and monitor from records the utilization, sales and effective distribution of the codeine containing cough syrups to the end users.

“Meanwhile, meeting of the stakeholders mentioned above is being planned while the shut down and full investigations continue.

“The reopening of the manufacturing companies will depend on the level of cooperation that is shown during the comprehensive investigation,’’ the agency stated.

