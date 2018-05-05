Codeine Ban Reveals Lagos Govt’s Strategy For Mental Health — Nigeria Today

Codeine Ban Reveals Lagos Govt’s Strategy For Mental Health

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced comprehensive plans to address the prevalence of drug abuse under the mental health policy in the state. It said a law to that effect has already been updated. The Federal Government had on Tuesday issued directives to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control to stop […]

The post Codeine Ban Reveals Lagos Govt’s Strategy For Mental Health appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

