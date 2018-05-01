 Codeine Banned By The Federal Government — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine Banned By The Federal Government

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

Professor Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health announced on Tuesday that the Federal Ministry of Health has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations. This is due to the gross […]

The post Codeine Banned By The Federal Government appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.