Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup — Nigeria Today

Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup
The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that comprehensive plans have been put in place to generally address prevalence of drug abuse under the mental health policy in the State. It said that a law to that effect has already been updated. The Federal Government had on Tuesday directed the National Agency for Food, Drug […]
