Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup — Nigeria Today

Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup

The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that comprehensive plans have been put in place to generally address prevalence of drug abuse under the mental health policy in the State. It said that a law to that effect has already been updated. The Federal Government had on Tuesday directed the National Agency for Food, Drug […]

Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

