 Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that comprehensive plans have been put in place to generally address prevalence of drug abuse under the mental health policy in the State. It said that a law to that effect has already been updated. The Federal Government had on Tuesday directed the National Agency for Food, Drug […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Codeine: Lagos reveals what will happen over ban on syrup

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.