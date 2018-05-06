 Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended the Federal Government for banning the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough syrup preparations in the country. He said the measure would go a long way in reducing the rate of crimes, pointing out that most of drug addicts engaged […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.