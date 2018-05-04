Codeine: Pharmacists Council to step up monitoring mandate — Nigeria Today

Codeine: Pharmacists Council to step up monitoring mandate
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) is to step up inspection, monitoring and supportive supervision activities in all registered premises in the country to curb the challenges of drug abuse. Mr Elijah Mohammed Registrar of the council revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. Mohammed said the measure was sequel to the directive by the Minister of Health to the council and other regulatory agencies to supervise the recall of Codeine containing cough syrup nationwide.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!