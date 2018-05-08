 Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shutdown Three Pharmaceutical Companies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shutdown Three Pharmaceutical Companies

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

To adequately carried out a full and comprehensive investigation on codeine syrup in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shutdown all product lines of Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited, Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industrial Limited. The Director General (DG), NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye who disclosed this in […]

The post Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shutdown Three Pharmaceutical Companies appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.