Come out, take your rightful positions in governance, Ekweremadu tells Nigerian Youth - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Come out, take your rightful positions in governance, Ekweremadu tells Nigerian Youth – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Come out, take your rightful positions in governance, Ekweremadu tells Nigerian Youth
Vanguard
States why NASS passed the not too young to run Bill. By Henry Umoru. AHEAD of 2019 Presidential and general elections, deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday gave the Nigerian youth, a matching order to step out to take their …
The need for power shift to Nigerian youths
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!