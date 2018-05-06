 Comedian Ebiye apoligises for “distasteful joke” about Aramide’s #Headies2018 Win — Nigeria Today
Comedian Ebiye apoligises for “distasteful joke” about Aramide’s #Headies2018 Win

Posted on May 6, 2018

Aramide at the 2018 Headies on Saturday won the Best Alternative Song award for her song “Fun Mi Lowo Mi” featuring Sound Sultan and Koker.

Comedian Ebiye shared a photo on his Snapchat, of the singer accepting the award with the caption:

She can’t even believe it, lol she prolly f***ed for the award. #Headies

A screenshot of the comment soon circulated on social media and the comedian was put on blast.

The comedian, on his Instagram, has apologised, terming the comment as a “distasteful joke.” He wrote:

I made a distasteful joke about @aramidemusic last night at the headies. I am embarrassed by my comments and I am profusely sorry. Aramide is a hardworking artist who deserves every recognition she gets by merit. I sincerely apologize and pledge that such will not repeat itself again.
I pledge to control my words in the future as things said and written cannot be taken back. ❤️

See the post below:

Photo Credit: comedianebiye

