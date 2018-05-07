Comedian Ebiye under fire over comments about Aramide — Nigeria Today

Comedian Ebiye under fire over comments about Aramide
On Saturday night, after singer Aramide won the Headies for Best Alternative Song, comedian Victor Ebiye remarked on Instagram that she must have had a sexual relationship with someone to have emerged the winner. His comment triggered a backlash on social media, as he was called out by men and women alike, who defended Aramide, at a time when men have been accused of verbally trolling and physically and sexually assaulting women. @theayoadums wrote:
