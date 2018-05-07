 Comedian Ebiye under fire over comments about Aramide — Nigeria Today
Comedian Ebiye under fire over comments about Aramide

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

On Saturday night, after  singer Aramide won the Headies for Best Alternative Song,  comedian Victor Ebiye remarked on  Instagram  that she must have had a sexual relationship with someone  to have emerged  the winner. His comment triggered a backlash on social media, as  he was called out by men and women alike,  who defended Aramide, at  a time when men have been accused of verbally trolling and physically and sexually assaulting women. @theayoadums wrote:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

