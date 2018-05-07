 Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Comedian Kenny Blaq has arrived into the world of successful Nigerian entertainers.

The comedian who now receives nothing less than a million Naira for his shows happily showed off the interior of his home.

Kenny sure deserves a good sleep on a luxury bed especially after his performance at the wedding of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s daughter.-

His tastefully furnished and simple home reeked of class and of course money.

Photos Below:

