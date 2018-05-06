 Communal clashes: Anambra Govt to takeover contentious land — Nigeria Today
Communal clashes: Anambra Govt to takeover contentious land

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Anambra State government has said that communities engaging in clashes over landed properties stand the risk of losing them to the state government. The state’s deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke stated this Sunday during a reconciliation meeting between Umunachi and Ogidi communities, where they resolved a 100-year-old feud. Okeke said it would be the first […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

