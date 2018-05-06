Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains — Nigeria Today

Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains

Some Chinese employers are taking the concept of data harvesting to a new level by using helmets to monitor their employees’ brainwaves. They say that these devices reduce workplace injury and stress, but critics argue it is an invasion of privacy.

