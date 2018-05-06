 Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains — Nigeria Today
Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Some Chinese employers are taking the concept of data harvesting to a new level by using helmets to monitor their employees’ brainwaves. They say that these devices reduce workplace injury and stress, but critics argue it is an invasion of privacy.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

