Confusion trails APC Congress in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Confusion trails APC Congress in Enugu

The ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, taking place across the country has kicked off in Enugu State with controversies. DAILY POST learnt that crisis started brewing Friday evening during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the National Vice Chairman of the party, South-East, Mr. Emma Eneukwu. A source at the well attended meeting […]

