Congresses: Remain law abiding, APC tells aggrieved candidates — Nigeria Today

Congresses: Remain law abiding, APC tells aggrieved candidates

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In the aftermath of its nationwide ward and local government congresses which held at the weekend, the All Progressives Congress APC has asked aggrieved candidates to be law abiding and approach the appeal committee in their states for redress.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said “the APC wishes to congratulate all its members for the generally peaceful conduct of the Party’s ward congresses which took place across the country over the weekend”.

The Party especially commended members who served in the congress committees for their dedication and impartiality.

“We however acknowledge there are some issues arising from the conduct of the elections in some states. With this in view, the Party had set up various appeal committees which will begin sitting from Monday, May 7, 2018.

“We therefore call on all Party members to remain law abiding and where there are issues, they should seek redress through the appeal committees in their respective states”, the statement added.

