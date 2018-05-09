Connecting with Greatness! DStv takes us Behind the SuperSport FIFA World Cup Scenes with Jay-Jay Okocha & Victor Moses — Nigeria Today

Connecting with Greatness! DStv takes us Behind the SuperSport FIFA World Cup Scenes with Jay-Jay Okocha & Victor Moses

For football lovers, players and managers, there is always that feeling of the impossibility, especially after their team has been drawn up to face a football powerhouse in a competition. But the beautiful game readily springs up unpredictable surprises that can only astonish and overwhelm even the strongest of hearts.

And so it was with raw passion during the shoot of SuperSport’s 2018 FIFA World Cup™ stories that two of Nigeria’s greatest midfielders, Augustine “Jay-Jay” Okocha and Sunday Oliseh did recount their greatest World Cup moments.

From their bases in Lagos and Sittard respectively, the midfield maestros overlooked the domineering presence of the cameras and lights and expressively described with joy how the underdog Nigerian team defeated the Spanish Goliath in 1998 to the utmost surprise of the viewing global populace.

Okocha and Oliseh’s evocative narrations are part of the several poignant stories currently broadcast on DStv as a build-up to the 2018 showpiece event in Russia.





The campaign, dubbed Connect with Greatness, has six football legends who exquisitely recounted iconic moments at the World Cup that remain indelible in their hearts. Legends such as Michael Owen, Pele, Oliseh, Okocha and Sir Geoff Hurst recalled with nostalgia their memorable World Cup moments. Also included in the campaign is Victor Moses, who will be making history by playing for Nigeria in his maiden World Cup.

DStv viewers, like no one on the continent, will connect with greatness and witness the unforeseen upsets of the underdogs triumphing over the titans – all 64 matches will be broadcast live and in High Definition with insight and analysis provided by a panel of local and international footballing greats.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

The post Connecting with Greatness! DStv takes us Behind the SuperSport FIFA World Cup Scenes with Jay-Jay Okocha & Victor Moses appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

