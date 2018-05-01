 Consumers don’t have to use genuine parts to maintain a warranty, FTC says — Nigeria Today
Consumers don’t have to use genuine parts to maintain a warranty, FTC says

Posted on May 1, 2018

Customers shouldn’t be forced into paying for pricey genuine first-party parts or repairs in order to maintain their warranties, the FTC said after investigating six companies for their deceptive and illegal warranty practices.

