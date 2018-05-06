 Corpers Protest As Rainstorm Destroy Taraba NYSC Camp, Scores Injured (Videos + Photos) — Nigeria Today
Corpers Protest As Rainstorm Destroy Taraba NYSC Camp, Scores Injured (Videos + Photos)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Taraba NYSC Camp Protest. There has been massive protests at the Taraba State camp of The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as heavy rainstorm destroyed buildings, properties, injuring scores of corp members.  See photos and Watch Videos of Taraba NYSC Camp Protest below. VIDEOS of Taraba NYSC Camp Protest Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners At …

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

