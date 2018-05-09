Corpers won't be posted to trouble spots – NYSC DG - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Corpers won’t be posted to trouble spots – NYSC DG – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Corpers won't be posted to trouble spots – NYSC DG
The Punch
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja. The National Youth Service Corps has said it will ensure that no corps member is posted to areas facing security challenges in the country. The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Suleiman Kazaure, stated this in Ogun State at the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!