Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos)

A yet to be identified corps member assigned to Bayelsa State has reportedly drowned to death after falling inside the river while trying to take a selfie. According to reports, in a bid to enjoy nature at its best within the state assigned to him, the corp member intended to make memories of his NYSC […]

The post Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

