Coup alert! — Nigeria Today

Coup alert!

All Progressives Congress,

APC, governorship candidate

in the 2015 elections in Ebonyi

State, Senator Julius Ucha has

raised the alarm that the current

National Working Committee,

NWC, of the party led by its

national chairman, Chief John

Odigie-Oyegun, was behind

the crises witnessed during last

Saturday’s APC ward congresses

nationwide.

He said activities of the

Oyegun-led NWC were akin

to a civilian coup against the

president and the teeming

supporters of the party.

Senator Ucha, while briefing

journalists in Abakaliki on

Monday over the outcome of

the congresses, alleged that the

crises and violence that engulfed

last Saturday’s ward congresses

across the country were “illegal

and unethical” actions of NWC

members which had endangered

the democratic process.

He said that the actions had

thrown the party into anarchy,

resulting to violence and

lawlessness all over the place

because people were not given

the freedom to choose who

would be their party leaders.

The senator said that the crisis

in the party was perpetrated by

the Oyegun-led NWC as they

were bent on destroying the

party since they were no longer

wanted instead of leaving the

party, just to satisfy their own

interest.

Ucha accused Oyegun of

orchestrating the crisis in

the party in all the states of

the federation, especially

Ebonyi State, where factional

executives had emerged since

the congresses in 2014 which the

national chairman reportedly

adopted as the best congress in

the state.

He further described the

congress committee as illegal

and in contravention of the

Electoral Act, party constitution

and constitution of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria, as it was

like being a judge in their own

courts since most of them that

put up the congress structure are

also interested contestants.

The senator said: “Our great

party, the APC slated our

party ward congresses all over

the country. This is what we

had expected over the years

and it came eventually. Last

Saturday in Ebonyi State, we

were expecting an unbiased

state congress committee.

Fundamentally, congressional

election is anchored on quick

sand. I say this because when

you give your trust on illegality,

there is a tendency that any

trust founded on illegality will

eventually collapse.

“What is happening today is

like a civilian coup against the

teeming supporters of APC in

Nigeria and also against the

leader of the party, President

Muhamammdu Buhari. I say this

and am serious about it. We have

a NWC that will expire in June,

2018 and these members of NWC

want to contest. The National

convention committee was put

in place and members of NWC

who are also going to contest

for their various offices are now

driving the process, to jettison

the convention. That is why I

called it a civilian coup against

the system. These party officials

at the national secretariat are

now judges in their own courts.

They are the people who have

put in place the structures that

are called congress committees

that elect delegates that will

elect them.”

He insisted that the Ajayi

Nicholas-led seven-man

congress committee had not

conducted any congress in the

state, as the committee had not

put the structure in place to

conduct the ward congresses,

stressing that the inclusion of a

staff of the national secretariat of

the party, Mr. Anyagh Memorial,

as secretary of Ebonyi State

ward congress committee was

also illegal.

He alleged that instead of

the committee to conduct the

congresses, they relocated to one

factional office of the party to

allocate wards indiscriminately

to some stakeholders.

“That’s why on our own seeing

that the committee was not here

to conduct congresses but to call

some people to say look I allocate

four wards to you, I allocate

three wards to you. I said look,

this is to disenfranchise the

teeming supporters of APC and

create an impression that these

supporters are idiots who have

no rights to vote.

“So what we did was that

we have the three people

we nominated as congress

committee. We used them to

conduct congresses all over

the wards in the state. INEC

visited them and saw our men

conducting congresses. They

monitored it. We are going

to present our results to the

national leadership of our party.

“In Ebonyi state, we were told

that the congress committee

arrived. We didn’t see anybody.

We were told again that they

were operating from Enugu

state. I told the Chairman of

the congress committee that

there are two Secretariats of

APC in Ebonyi state. If you

were given directives to go to a

particular place and you went

to a particular office, he should

have asked questions. There are

two functional offices of APC.

“What they should have asked

the stakeholders was to get a

hotel accommodation for them

so that they will be neutral. That

was what Mrs. Adesole Ndu

did in 2014. When you do that,

you have not offended anybody.

People will be happy and ask

leaders of the two groups to

send two or three names so

you will use to build your ward

congress committees. Apart

from that, it will be difficult for

you to do the proper thing. The

Chairman of the committee told

me that he was in Ebonyi state

Commissioner of Police’s office

that he will get back to me, up

till now, he has not gotten to

me,” he explained.

Ucha further said that though

he was not against any member

of the NWC, but called on

President Buhari to intervene

to save the party from the

onslaught by the NWC members

whom he said had captured the

party as a personal enterprise, to

give their teeming supporters in

the party hope that democracy

is still an institution that they

should have confidence in.

