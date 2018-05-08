Coup alert! — Nigeria Today

Coup alert!
All Progressives Congress,
APC, governorship candidate
in the 2015 elections in Ebonyi
State, Senator Julius Ucha has
raised the alarm that the current
National Working Committee,
NWC, of the party led by its
national chairman, Chief John
Odigie-Oyegun, was behind
the crises witnessed during last
Saturday’s APC ward congresses
nationwide.
He said activities of the
Oyegun-led NWC were akin
to a civilian coup against the
president and the teeming
supporters of the party.
Senator Ucha, while briefing
journalists in Abakaliki on
Monday over the outcome of
the congresses, alleged that the
crises and violence that engulfed
last Saturday’s ward congresses
across the country were “illegal
and unethical” actions of NWC
members which had endangered
the democratic process.
He said that the actions had
thrown the party into anarchy,
resulting to violence and
lawlessness all over the place
because people were not given
the freedom to choose who
would be their party leaders.
The senator said that the crisis
in the party was perpetrated by
the Oyegun-led NWC as they
were bent on destroying the
party since they were no longer
wanted instead of leaving the
party, just to satisfy their own
interest.
Ucha accused Oyegun of
orchestrating the crisis in
the party in all the states of
the federation, especially
Ebonyi State, where factional
executives had emerged since
the congresses in 2014 which the
national chairman reportedly
adopted as the best congress in
the state.
He further described the
congress committee as illegal
and in contravention of the
Electoral Act, party constitution
and constitution of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria, as it was
like being a judge in their own
courts since most of them that
put up the congress structure are
also interested contestants.
The senator said: “Our great
party, the APC slated our
party ward congresses all over
the country. This is what we
had expected over the years
and it came eventually. Last
Saturday in Ebonyi State, we
were expecting an unbiased
state congress committee.
Fundamentally, congressional
election is anchored on quick
sand. I say this because when
you give your trust on illegality,
there is a tendency that any
trust founded on illegality will
eventually collapse.
“What is happening today is
like a civilian coup against the
teeming supporters of APC in
Nigeria and also against the
leader of the party, President
Muhamammdu Buhari. I say this
and am serious about it. We have
a NWC that will expire in June,
2018 and these members of NWC
want to contest. The National
convention committee was put
in place and members of NWC
who are also going to contest
for their various offices are now
driving the process, to jettison
the convention. That is why I
called it a civilian coup against
the system. These party officials
at the national secretariat are
now judges in their own courts.
They are the people who have
put in place the structures that
are called congress committees
that elect delegates that will
elect them.”
He insisted that the Ajayi
Nicholas-led seven-man
congress committee had not
conducted any congress in the
state, as the committee had not
put the structure in place to
conduct the ward congresses,
stressing that the inclusion of a
staff of the national secretariat of
the party, Mr. Anyagh Memorial,
as secretary of Ebonyi State
ward congress committee was
also illegal.
He alleged that instead of
the committee to conduct the
congresses, they relocated to one
factional office of the party to
allocate wards indiscriminately
to some stakeholders.
“That’s why on our own seeing
that the committee was not here
to conduct congresses but to call
some people to say look I allocate
four wards to you, I allocate
three wards to you. I said look,
this is to disenfranchise the
teeming supporters of APC and
create an impression that these
supporters are idiots who have
no rights to vote.
“So what we did was that
we have the three people
we nominated as congress
committee. We used them to
conduct congresses all over
the wards in the state. INEC
visited them and saw our men
conducting congresses. They
monitored it. We are going
to present our results to the
national leadership of our party.
“In Ebonyi state, we were told
that the congress committee
arrived. We didn’t see anybody.
We were told again that they
were operating from Enugu
state. I told the Chairman of
the congress committee that
there are two Secretariats of
APC in Ebonyi state. If you
were given directives to go to a
particular place and you went
to a particular office, he should
have asked questions. There are
two functional offices of APC.
“What they should have asked
the stakeholders was to get a
hotel accommodation for them
so that they will be neutral. That
was what Mrs. Adesole Ndu
did in 2014. When you do that,
you have not offended anybody.
People will be happy and ask
leaders of the two groups to
send two or three names so
you will use to build your ward
congress committees. Apart
from that, it will be difficult for
you to do the proper thing. The
Chairman of the committee told
me that he was in Ebonyi state
Commissioner of Police’s office
that he will get back to me, up
till now, he has not gotten to
me,” he explained.
Ucha further said that though
he was not against any member
of the NWC, but called on
President Buhari to intervene
to save the party from the
onslaught by the NWC members
whom he said had captured the
party as a personal enterprise, to
give their teeming supporters in
the party hope that democracy
is still an institution that they
should have confidence in.
