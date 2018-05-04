Couple Spotted Using Dollar & Naira Notes As Necklace In Traditional Wedding (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Couple Spotted Using Dollar & Naira Notes As Necklace In Traditional Wedding (Photo)

This Nigerian couple’s photo is making the rounds on social media for this obivous reason. The unidentified couple spotted with money around their necks. According to some social media users, it is a ridiculous show of wealth,while others believe there is a reason behind it,probably symbolizes their marriage would attract wealth.

