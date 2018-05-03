 Court dismisses Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu’s suit against Oyo government — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court dismisses Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu’s suit against Oyo government

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An Oyo State High Court of Justice sitting in Saki division has dismissed a case instituted by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu against the Oyo State Government and Saki Local Government Council. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr. Oluseun Abimbola who confirmed this in a statement sent to DAILY […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Court dismisses Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu’s suit against Oyo government

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.