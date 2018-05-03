 Court dismisses Guptas' bid to hold onto jet - News24 — Nigeria Today
Court dismisses Guptas’ bid to hold onto jet – News24

Posted on May 3, 2018


News24
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday dismissed an application by the Gupta family for leave to appeal an order that their aeroplane be grounded. On March 19, the same court ordered the Gupta family to deliver a Bombadier Global 6000
