Court dismisses suspect’s N200m suit on seized trucks — Nigeria Today

Court dismisses suspect’s N200m suit on seized trucks

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday dismissed a suit by suspected millionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans), seeking the release of his seized 25 Mack trucks.

Through his lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans said the trucks were seized without a court order.

Justice Rabiu Hadiza Shagari held that the suit lacked merit.

Ogungbeje argued that the police forcefully confiscated the trucks from Evans on June 15 without any court order.

He prayed the court to award N200 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for the alleged violation of Evans’ rights under sections 36, 43, and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

But the police urged the court to dismiss the suit as the trucks were proceeds of crime and were exhibits.

In a counter-affidavit, the deponent, Inspector Haruna Idowu, said he was in the team that investigated Evans’ case.

He said the suspect acquired 11 trucks with proceeds of crime, adding that 10 of them were recovered by the police.

Idowu said the trucks were listed as exhibits in the criminal charges filed against Evans at the Lagos State High Court.

“The applicant is the notorious and most dreaded robber and kidnapper known as Evans, who defied arrest for over 10 years and who terrorised many states of Nigeria with his gang members.

“The applicant has no other source of livelihood except robbery and kidnapping, as arms and ammunition were recovered from the applicant during his arrest.

“The applicant had purchased properties with proceeds of robbery and kidnapping.

“The applicant purchased 11 trucks with proceeds of crime. The police recovered 10 in Lagos while they were not able to tow the remaining one from Anambra State to Lagos due to the fact that the applicant’s brother-in-law, Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina, and his wife had tampered with the brain box of the truck in a bid to pervert the course of justice.

“The trucks recovered are proceeds of crime which are preserved and kept as exhibits to be tendered in the ongoing criminal prosecution of the application at the High Court of Lagos State,” he said.

Justice Shagari held that the law empowered the police to seize assets in the course of their investigation.

According to her, by provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, the police can seize and confiscate items or property as exhibits in a criminal case.

The judge said the court could not stop the police or other security agencies from carrying out their duties.

