Court Jails Ex-Banker 7 Years For N700m Fraud — Nigeria Today

Court Jails Ex-Banker 7 Years For N700m Fraud

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on Friday convicted and sentenced a former Relationship Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, Nsa Ayi, to seven years imprisonment for allegedly defrauding the bank of N700 million. Ayi, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge of fraud, altering and forgery brought against […]

