 Court remands Melaye, two others in police custody - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 4, 2018


A Lokoja Chief Magistrates' Court yesterday remanded Senator Dino Melaye and two others in police custody until June 11. The others are Kabiru Seidu, 31, and Nuhu Salihu, 25. They were arraigned on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and
