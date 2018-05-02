 Court stops council poll in Oyo State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court stops council poll in Oyo State

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan As residents of Oyo State are preparing for local government poll scheduled for May 12, 2018, the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has ordered the State electoral body, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, to halt the conduct of the election. The order was precipitated upon suit instituted by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state. In a swift reaction, OYSIEC Chairman, Mr.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.