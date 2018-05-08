 Cristiano Ronaldo: Jose Mourinho says 'nothing is impossible' for Portugal at World Cup - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo: Jose Mourinho says ‘nothing is impossible’ for Portugal at World Cup – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN.co.uk

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Cristiano Ronaldo: Jose Mourinho says 'nothing is impossible' for Portugal at World Cup
ESPN.co.uk
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told ESPN Brazil "nothing is impossible" for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager has never coached at the national
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes HUGE Portugal claimExpress.co.uk

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.