Critical Rescue for May 12 — Nigeria Today

Critical Rescue for May 12

All is set for the Breach Repairers’ annual national parental conference, ‘Critical Rescue’, billed for May 12 at Guiding Light Assembly, Ikoyi, Lagos. The conference, which would have speakers like Dr. (Mrs.) Nkem Okoro, Mr. Victor Diali, Dr. (Mrs.) Nkiru Ifekwem, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, among others, according to its coordinator, Pastor Chuks Nduka, is an annual event geared towards berthing a total Nigerian child and a reformed society with a generation of Nigerian youths that are purpose driven, socially responsible, having integrity with resolve to bring about a positive change.

Nduka who frowned at the decline in societal values, which it traced to the breach in parenting, stressed that challenges in parenting the 21st century child appealed to stakeholders to collaborate in dealing with emerging dysfunctional character trends amongst the Nigerian youths. “Substance abuse, same sex relationships and other forms of addiction amongst our children are being reported across board. Now, the question is, are we losing the fight to raise godly seeds? It is painful to note that defined boundaries by parents are being challenged by the 21st century youth, with values placed on family identities being ignored”, he said.

He noted therefore that there was an urgent need for concerted efforts by stakeholders towards these emerging trends, adding, “We must pay closer attention to purposeful parenting that must embrace discipline by all. We must be seen to parent indeed as much as we encourage family bonding through love, adding that this year, the emphasis will be on training stakeholders.”

