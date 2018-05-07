Cross River CP denies release of APC congress materials to party members — Nigeria Today

Cross River CP denies release of APC congress materials to party members

Commissioner of Police, Cross River State command, Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz has said that he did not give instruction for the release of materials for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress on Sunday in Cross River State. Speaking with DAILY POST on phone on Monday, the CP said “The Command has not released any material […]

Cross River CP denies release of APC congress materials to party members

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

