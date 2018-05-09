Crypto Youtuber Launching Bitcoin Funded TV Series on CBS — Nigeria Today

Crypto Youtuber Launching Bitcoin Funded TV Series on CBS

A crypto Youtuber is launching his own television series that is fully paid for by bitcoin. They will air on CBS, the CW, and Roku. The first 13 episodes will air on CBS in selected areas, featuring topics such as crypto security, exchange trading, initial coin offerings, crypto crashes, mining, and the future of cryptocurrency.

Also read: Yahoo! Japan Confirms Entrance Into the Crypto Space

Crypto Crow Show

Youtuber and investor Jason Appleton announced on Monday that he is launching a bitcoin-funded television series “on CBS, the CW and Roku to over 47 million homes.”

CBS, a flagship property of CBS Corporation, is one of the three major traditional commercial broadcast television networks in the US, alongside ABC and NBC. The CW is operated by the CW Network, a joint venture between CBS Corporation, the former owners of United Paramount Network (UPN), and Warner Bros. Roku provides streaming content to set-top devices and apps.

According to the announcement:

This will be the first time a cryptocurrency Youtuber has launched their own television series fully paid for by bitcoin. All promotional sponsors, features and the like are paid by bitcoin.

Appleton is known on Youtube as Crypto Crow. At the time of this writing, he has 73,005 followers on Youtube. He began publishing videos on the site in November last year. While emphasizing that he is not a licensed financial advisor, his videos include Initial Coin Offering (ICO) reviews and investment tips.

13 Episodes on CBS

Appleton has signed an agreement with CBS Television Networks “to air 13 episodes of the Crypto Crow Show in select markets as a test market in hopes of spreading nationally.” The first season is scheduled to begin in the week of June 25 on the CBS New York WLNY network, serving approximately 7.3 million homes, the announcement details, adding:

Each episode will feature educational information focused on helping newcomers to the crypto space such as researching, investing and how to stay secure in their efforts while featuring ICO and cryptocurrency companies and how they affect the industry.

The 13 episodes planned are on topics such as what are cryptocurrencies, crypto security, exchange trading, ICOs, bot trading for profits, swing trading, crypto cycles and crashes, crypto mining vs investing, crypto predictions and the future of cryptocurrency.

Crypto Shows Gaining Popularity

The number of television shows featuring cryptocurrencies is growing. Last month, news.Bitcoin.com reported on the cable network Cheddar launching a 30-minute show about cryptocurrencies called Crypto Craze. In February, Krypton Capital announced the launch of Crypto TV which focuses on breaking crypto news, panel discussions and live interviews. Eight pilot episodes of this show are being produced.

Regular TV shows have also featured cryptocurrencies in selected episodes. Award-winning CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, for example, aired an episode in November called “The Bitcoin Entanglement.” USA Network’s Mr. Robot has also made many references to bitcoin.

This week, HBO’s Silicon Valley featured an ICO while Showtime’s Billions featured a Ledger Nano S hardware wallet.

What do you think of this crypto TV series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, CBS, Ledger, Twitter, and Jason Appleton.

Need to calculate your bitcoin holdings? Check our tools section.

The post Crypto Youtuber Launching Bitcoin Funded TV Series on CBS appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

