Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson Confirms Interest In Signing Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek Permanently — Nigeria Today

Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson Confirms Interest In Signing Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek Permanently

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent basis from Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently on loan at Selhurst Park from Chelsea and has made 23 Premier League appearances so far this season – more than he managed in his previous three campaigns with Chelsea combined.

Loftus-Cheek’s form during that time was enough to earn him a maiden England cap, and Hodgson is hopeful that Palace would be among the front-runners for his signature if Chelsea are willing to sell.

“He’s a fantastic player and of course we’d love to keep him. We’d love to bring him back but the bottom line is he was loaned to us for a season,” Hodgson told reporters.

“At the end of the season, the plan from Chelsea was that he would go back to them so I guess we’ll have to wait and see what their thinking is.

“If they make him available in any way then, of course, we’ll be right there trying to get to the front of the queue with our hands up but it’s totally out of our hands. Chelsea will decide.”

