Cussons Baby Moments crowns 2018 winners — Nigeria Today

Cussons Baby Moments crowns 2018 winners

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—PZ Cussons, an international brand with a range of premium baby products has crowned Zoe Ekwegh as Cussons Baby for the Year 2018 with N1 million educational grants and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.



Speaking at the grand finale of ‘Cussons Baby Moments Season 5’ in Lagos, Managing Director of PZ Cussons Nigeria, Alex Goma said that this year’s edition was a record breaking with over 4,000 participants entering the race to win the prestigious Baby of the Year award.

“Following tough deliberations by the Independent panel of judges, comprising; notable fashion designer, Mai Atafo, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and popular photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko, Baby Zoe Ekwegh was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2018 winning 1 million naira educational grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

“This year also saw the introduction of an award statuette for the winner which was carefully designed to represent the bond shared by mother and child, supported by the Cussons baby brand.

“The 1st and 2nd runners up were respectively Chiemezikam Royalty Mackalunta winning N750,000 education grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products and Busolami Odugbemi walked away with N350,000 education grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

“Five winners in special categories received N50,000 gift vouchers and a three month’s supply of Cussons Baby products. The second edition of the Best Video category this year saw Baby Bryan Kasakwe emerge winner with N150,000 and three month’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

Corroborating his view, Brand Manager, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Tobi Oyenekan said that winners were also recognised in other various categories such as Cussons Baby Moments Family Challenge and Family Special while Regoe Lovefans Alfredo-Durugo popularly called Mama Makoko, received the Cussons Baby Inspiration Award for her enormous contribution to society and her charitable works.

