‘Cut down on fats consumption’, WHO urges — Nigeria Today

‘Cut down on fats consumption’, WHO urges

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

People everywhere need to cut down on their consumption of artery-clogging fatty foods, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged, in a new report released on Friday. The initiative is a bid to prevent some of the 17 million deaths caused every year by cardiovascular diseases, which have been linked to food containing saturated fats and trans-fats. Saturated fats are commonly found in butter, salmon, egg yolks and cows’ milk.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

