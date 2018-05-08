Cynthia Morgan is Now Madrina! WATCH Video for her Latest Single “Billion Dollar Woman” — Nigeria Today

Cynthia Morgan is Now Madrina! WATCH Video for her Latest Single “Billion Dollar Woman”
Nigeria’s dancehall superstar Madrina (formerly known as Cynthia Morgan) is back! Although she says she never left.
She has also released a single (and its video) – Billion Dollar Woman – with her new name for her fans.
Listen below:
Watch:
