DA has probably shot itself in the foot in Western Cape - Citizen — Nigeria Today

DA has probably shot itself in the foot in Western Cape – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
DA has probably shot itself in the foot in Western Cape
Citizen
Whether the former Cape Town mayor chooses to campaign against the party or not, it is going to face huge challenges either way, an analyst says. Will the DA lose the coloured vote in the Western Cape in next year's elections because it has fired City …
Patricia de Lille's removal 'threatens DA's brand in Cape Town'
#DeLille details DA's 'short cuts of desperation' to get rid of her
South Africa's DA party says image sullied by dispute with Cape Town mayor
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!