DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

 DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura
DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura – Mail & Guardian

Mail & Guardian

DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura
Mail & Guardian
The DA says it will table a motion of no confidence in Premier David Makhura in the Gauteng provincial legislature later this month. DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said on Sunday that the party will table the motion on May 15. The party
