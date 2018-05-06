DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura – Mail & Guardian
DA to table motion of no confidence in Premier Makhura
The DA says it will table a motion of no confidence in Premier David Makhura in the Gauteng provincial legislature later this month. DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said on Sunday that the party will table the motion on May 15. The party …
