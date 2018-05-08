DAAR Communication Engages Advertisers, Promises Better Operations — Nigeria Today

DAAR Communication Engages Advertisers, Promises Better Operations

Raheem Akingbolu

The management of DAAR Communications, owners and operators of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM and Faaji FM, has promised to use its new technology drive and content improvement to better the lots of advertisers.

Addressing a cross section of members of Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), and Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN), in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of Daars Communications, Mr. Tony Akiotu, said the company was positioned to be the best African broadcasting establishment, promoting the ideal of the black race. While pointing out that advertisers are major stakeholders in the value chain of their business, Akiotu reeled out various steps being taking currently to boost the operations of the group to give advertisers and members of the public value for money.

Speaking on what is tagged; ‘The New DAAR’; the Managing Director stated that the company has introduced new contents to provide more advertising and sponsorship opportunities for advertisers. He added that more than before, the relationship between the company and its clients –the advertisers, will be more rewarding and symbiotic under the new regime.

As one of the early privately licensed broadcasting establishment in Nigeria, Akiotu pointed out that one question the management often asks is where the brand will be in the future.

‘’As the first privately owned organisation that got the network license in the market, we have target and our target is to compete on a large scale within and outside the African market. In the last two years, there have been a lot of changes to achieve the dream. In contents, in technology advancement and staff training, we have invested well to be the best we can be. Particularly, we have invested heavily in technology to align with global network stations. With all these, we hope to serve our patrons, especially advertisers better,’’ he said.

The DAAR boss, who assured the advertisers that by July, they would have started seen ‘The New DAAR’ that would offer a new lease of life, however stated that the company will review its advertising rate because of the effect of financial crisis in the country.

Reacting on behalf of the advertisers, Oba Ayo Kuboluyi, a media buying expert, appreciated the organisation and admitted that the meeting was long overdue. He however cautioned the orgainsation to tread softly on the issue of rate so that it will be a win-win situation for both partners.

‘’On behalf of my colleagues, I congratulate DAAR management for holding this interactive meeting, which in my opinion, is long overdue. Having said this, I want to appeal the organisation not to relent in its determination to be the best. On the review of the rate, I want the organisation to be subtle about it, considering the fact that we are operating in the same market and facing the same challenges, ’’ he said.

Another speaker and the Executive Secretary of ADVAN, Mr. Ediri OseEdiale, also commended the organisation for the move and promised that ADVAN members will continue to be in support of developments that will raise the bar for the industry.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

