Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is refusing to give up on Samuel Umtiti despite the Barcelona defender showing no sign he wants to leave the Nou Camp. Umtiti is a Manchester United transfer target this summer as he has stalled on a new deal in Catalonia. But Barca are confident he will renew before the start of the World Cup. (Sport)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will start winger Lucas Vazquez at right-back for tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. Regular full-back Dani Carvajal is injured while versatile defender Nacho is included in the squad but not deemed fit enough to play 90 minutes. (Marca)

Ex-Tottenham and Everton midfielder Vinny Samways is part of a consortium looking to buy Las Palmas for 110m euros. Samways, who made more than 150 appearances for the Canary Island club, has formed the offer with former team-mate Victor Afonso and American and Russian investors. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Celta Vigo full-back Jonny. The former Spain under-21 international can play on the left and right and Diego Simeone has turned to the 24-year-old after failing to land Jose Luis Gaya from Valencia. (AS)

Italy

Maurizio Sarri could quit Napoli for Chelsea this summer after clashing with club bosses over transfer plans and their refusal to match his wage demands. Sarri wants 4m euros a year but president Aurelio De Laurentiis is only willing to go as high as 3.5m euros. Sarri has also demanded a significant transfer fund but De Laurentiis wants to focus on buying younger players. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to launch a midfield “revolution” of his team with Emre Can set to be joined by Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Adrien Rabiot of PSG. Allegri has identified midfield failures as the reason for their quarter-final exit in the Champions League. (Tuttosport)

Roberto Mancini is set to become the new Italy manager after Carlo Ancelotti turned down the job. Zenit St Petersburg boss Mancini met with FIGC representatives Alessandro Costacurta and Lele Oriali and has agreed a two-year contract worth 8m euros. (Gazzetta dello Sport/Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has branded accusations of bullying by midfielder Max Meyer as “total nonsense”. Meyer has been suspended by the club following a series of rows with Heidel over his fitness and attitude and will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. (Bild/Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund are battling with Inter Milan to sign Independiente midfielder Maximiliano Meza for 16.5m euros. Meza, 26, is under contract until 2020 but Independiente are keen for him to sign a new deal to raise his asking price. (Bild)

Lukas Podolski wants to return to boyhood club FC Cologne but any transfer will be blocked by general manager Armin Veh. Cologne were relegated on Saturday and Podolski, who plays in Japan for Vissel Kobe, wants the opportunity to fire them back into the Bundesliga. (Bild)

France

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe hopes the French champions can sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer describing him as ‘perfect’ for the club. Kante was Mbappe’s first answer when asked in an interview who he would like to see join the club. (beIN Sports)

Former France manager Laurent Blanc has left long-term agent Jean-Pierre Bernes over his failure to secure a Premier League coaching job. Blanc may now turn to Mino Raiola to help facilitate a move in the future. (AFP)

Lyon and Schalke want to sign Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues who is a Newcastle transfer target. Lyon sent scouts to watch the Cape Verde international on Sunday as Galatasaray beat Besiktas 2-0 in the Istanbul derby. (Canal Plus)

The post Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

