Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

France

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani is on Atletico Madrid’s wishlist. He’s viewed by the La Liga side as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann with the French forward Barcelona-bound if reports linking the 27-year-old with a move with the Blaugrana are to be believed. (Le10Sport)

Ligue 1 champions PSG have looked at a number of goalkeepers over recent weeks, but have finally settled on rumoured Chelsea transfer target Gianluigi Donnarumma. Antero Henrique wants to bring the Italian to the French capital when the window opens but fears FFP restrictions will prevent him from doing so. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Andres Iniesta’s proposed move to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan appears to be off after the president of the Chinese club quashed the rumours on Monday.

Jiang Lizhang revealed the club will not “violate the development prospects of Chinese football. We will adhere to rational investment and will not flout rules over spending.” There had been suggestions that the Barcelona playmaker would pocket €81m in wages if he moved to the east. (Marca)

But Iniesta will be leaving the Nou Camp at the end of the season. Vissel Kobe, who are owned by Hiroshi Mikitani the CEO of Rakuten, the company that sponsors the shirt of Barcelona, have put together a package worth €25million per season to prise him away from Los Cules. (AS)

Following on from the heated 2-2 El Clasico draw on Sunday, Iniesta, playing in the game for the very last time, gifted his shirt to Sergio Ramos. The Barcelona legend signed the shirt and it read: “To my friend Sergio, for the many moments together and the others as rivals, thanks and good luck.” (Marca)

Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert is now training with the first-team squad after continually catching the eye throughout the season. He starred for the Juvenil side before making his debut for the Castilla team. The 17-year-old’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed and he was called up to play with the likes of Marco Asensio and Isco. (Marca)

Angel Di Maria has been offered to Atletico Madrid after falling down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain. The La Liga side are reportedly considering a deal as they plan for life after Barcelona transfer target Antoine Griezmann. The versatile Argentine attacker has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal at the Parc des Princes and the Ligue 1 winners need to sell to meet FFP restrictions. (AS)

Germany

Lucien Favre could be heading back to Germany. The former Borussia Monchengladbach boss has impressed with Nice in recent seasons and could be named as the next Borussia Dortmund coach. Peter Stoger, currently in charge at the Westfalstadion on an interim basis, has failed to impress during his audition and is unlikely to be kept on beyond this season. (Kicker)

Eintracht Frankfurt are looking at Norwich City manager Daniel Farke as they plan for life after Niko Kovac who is leaving at the end of the season to take over at Bayern Munich. The former Borussia Dortmund youth coach has a deal until 2019 at Carrow Road. (SportBild)

Italy

Mino Raiola is attempting to orchestrate a deal which would see M’Baye Niang leave Torino with Mario Balotelli replacing him. Both are clients of the controversial super agent. Niang, who joined the Turin club last summer, has failed to impress and is looking for a way out. Balotelli, available on a free transfer when the season ends, wants to return to Italy and Raiola is keen to to use his existing relationship with the Serie A side to make it happen. (Calciomercato)

