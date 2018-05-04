Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Napoli and Roma are both interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini when his contract expires this summer. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea transfer target Andrea Belotti is on Milan’s summer shortlist as the Italian club look to rebuild their front line with the Torino striker and Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic. (Corriere dello Sport)

The €35m price tag Inter will have to pay for on-loan Manchester United target Joao Cancelo is proving to be an obstacle and could jeopardize his permanent move from parent club Valencia. (Calico Mercato)

Angel Di Maria will be entering the final year of his contract at PSG this summer and would be an ideal target for Juventus as the Argentinian international hunts down regular game time. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Santi Cazorla has confirmed that Arsenal have not offered him a new contract and he does not know what will happen when his current deal expires this summer. (El Larguero de la Cadena)

Barcelona are hoping to sign 17-year-old Santos striker Rodrygo after having a meeting with the player dubbed the “new Neymar” and his representatives. However, due to his age the Spanish giants would not be able to bring him to the Nou Camp him until January 2019 when he turns 18. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez says the club shouldn’t have to convince Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann or Liverpool target Jan Oblak to remain at the club, adding: “We do not have to give anything, the players who are here have to want to be here.” (Marca)

Germany

The agent of former Tottenham midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has cooled rumours linking him with Betis, stating the player has happily settled in Frankfurt and still has two years left on his current deal. (Bild)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has taken a shot at Jose Mourinho. The Bavarian boss stated that the Portuguese manager is a “superstar” and that everyone is always focused on his antics but that he has not brought Manchester United on at all since he took over at Old Trafford. (SportBild)

Portugal

Saudi side Al-Hilal will look to invest a small fortune in hiring Benfica coach Rui Vitoria this summer. If he were to go, Vitoria may also join Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, who the paper report is also a target for the Riyadh club. (A Bola)

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

