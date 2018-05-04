Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance - BusinessGhana — Nigeria Today

Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance – BusinessGhana
Independent Newspapers Limited
Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance
BusinessGhana
The new appointments are to strengthen the Group's executive management team and to consolidate on its strategic business growth trajectory. In order to strengthen the group's Executive management team and sustain its strategic business growth …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
