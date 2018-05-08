Danjuma Lists 35 Players For Falconets' Preparation Ahead 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Danjuma Lists 35 Players For Falconets’ Preparation Ahead 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup – Complete Sports Nigeria
Danjuma Lists 35 Players For Falconets' Preparation Ahead 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup
By Hanifat Mustapha: Super Falconets head Coach, Christopher Danjuma, has invited 35 players to the camp for preparation ahead of the forthcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France,Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Falconets have been …
