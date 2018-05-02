Dasuki, others for re-arraignment May 16 over alleged money laundering — Nigeria Today

Dasuki, others for re-arraignment May 16 over alleged money laundering

Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, and four others are to be re-arraigned on May 16, in an FCT High Court, Maitama, on 32 amended charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was first arraigned in November 2015.

He was arraigned alongside ex-Director of Finance and Administration, Office of National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu; former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two firms- Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

They were arraigned by the EFCC on a 19-count charge, bordering on breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N13.5billion.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court that they have amended the charges from 19 to 32.

He said that the amendment excluded the second defendant, Shuaibu Salisu, and urged the court to accept the amendment and also asked for a date for re-arraignment.

Responding, Dasuki’s counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN ), informed the court that they were served on April 30, and it was only on May 1, that it was brought to his notice.

“I have no privilege of discussing with the first defendant and the counts are almost doubled, consequently we will be asking for an adjournment.’’

Mr Solomon Umoh (SAN), counsel to Kusa and others aligned with Raji for adjournment.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba- Yusuf, accepted the prosecution’s amendment and adjourned the case until May 16 for re-arraignment.

