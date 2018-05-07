Data Entry Officer at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) - Akwa-Ibom — Nigeria Today

Data Entry Officer at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) – Akwa-Ibom

Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE), is recruiting to fill the position of: Data Entry Officer. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

