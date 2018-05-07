 Data Entry Officer at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) - Akwa-Ibom — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Data Entry Officer at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) – Akwa-Ibom

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Akwa Ibom, Job Vacancies | 0 comments

Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE), is recruiting to fill the position of: Data Entry Officer. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.