David Blaine Visited Trevor Noah And Performed His Ice Pick Trick [Video] — Nigeria Today

David Blaine Visited Trevor Noah And Performed His Ice Pick Trick [Video]
David Blaine has been blowing minds for years, and his latest victim is our own Trevor Noah.
The magician is gearing up for his new show, David Blaine Live, and during his visit to The Daily Show he decided he was over his playing cards.
No, this time around he went for something a little more frightening, performing his infamous Ice Pick Trick on himself.
As you may have guessed from that image up top, Trevor was very, very freaked out:
No thanks, I’ll just watch from a distance.
Sadly, unlike David Copperfield, Blaine won’t be forced to reveal how he performed his magic in court.
[source:youtube]
