Davido Bags New Endorsement, Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Davido Bags New Endorsement, Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone (Photo)

Davido is the real definition of work hard, work smart and show off your talents. This guy is loved by many even though he is perceived as being proud. Please let him enjoy his youth time in peace. I think this is really Davido’s season. Nigga keeps getting in the news and i think he […]

The post Davido Bags New Endorsement, Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

