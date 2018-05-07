Davido Celebrates Chioma, As She Bagged A Multi-millionaire Endorsement Deal (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Davido Celebrates Chioma, As She Bagged A Multi-millionaire Endorsement Deal (Photos)

Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido and Girlfriend Chioma have started reaping from the benefits of publicity and media headlines on their relationship.

Super Chef Chioma who happens to be Davido’s lover appeared to have finally landed an endorsement deal. Recall, Davido tweeted on May 1st, 2018 that he got an endorsement offer worth 60 million for Chioma, but he said he demanded N100 million instead.

He wrote;

“Just got an endorsement offer for my baby 60 m I told them bring 100m then she might think about it,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, it seems Chioma has finally agreed to sign an endorsement deal for a brand in Abuja as both lovers were seen jetting out to Abuja after he bagged 5 awards at 2018 Headies.

Davido shared many BTS photo from the brand’s photo-shoot. See below;

