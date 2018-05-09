Davido New Private Jet 2018: See The Cost/Price & Pictures — Nigeria Today

Davido New Private Jet 2018: See The Cost/Price & Pictures
Information gathered from the Document Davido shared on his Page, just showed how much he bought the Private Jet, Now According to findings by SDZ and Naij A new Bombardier Challenger 605 sells for approximately $27m and the used 605s are currently selling for about $15m. So the father of 2 bought his own for […]
The post Davido New Private Jet 2018: See The Cost/Price & Pictures appeared first on Ngyab.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!